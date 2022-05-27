Peter Malnati putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Peter Malnati hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round tied for 95th at 3 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Max McGreevy and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Peter Malnati got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.