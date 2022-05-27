Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Paul Barjon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 118th at 11 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Barjon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon's tee shot went 219 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Barjon hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.