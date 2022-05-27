Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 71st at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kizzire's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Kizzire got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.