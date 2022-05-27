Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rodgers's 97 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.