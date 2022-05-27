Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round in 4th at 8 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Reed had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reed's 183 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reed had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.