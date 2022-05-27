Pat Perez shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Pat Perez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Chris Kirk; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; and Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Perez had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Perez hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.