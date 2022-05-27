  • Nick Watney shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney takes aim at flag and birdies at Charles Schwab

