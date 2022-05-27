Nick Watney shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 113th at 7 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Max McGreevy and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Watney hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Watney's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.