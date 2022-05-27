Nick Taylor shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Taylor's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.