  • Nick Taylor shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor makes birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Taylor's 17-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor makes birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.