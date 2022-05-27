Nate Lashley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Nate Lashley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 96th at 4 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Lashley had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lashley's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.