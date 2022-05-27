Mito Pereira posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Mito Pereira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Pereira finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Viktor Hovland, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to left rough on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Mito Pereira sank his approach shot from 129 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Mito Pereira to 2 under for the round.

Pereira missed the green on his first shot on the 247-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.