Min Woo Lee shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Min Woo Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 70th at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his approach went 59 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.