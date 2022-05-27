Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Michael Thompson in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 52nd at even par; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Michael Thompson's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Thompson had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.