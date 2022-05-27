  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Michael Thompson in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson's tight tee shot and birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.