Max McGreevy shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Max McGreevy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Davis Riley; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; and Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGreevy had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McGreevy's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 4 under for the round.