Max Homa putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Viktor Hovland, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Max Homa had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Homa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Homa at 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Homa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Homa at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Homa's 114 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

Homa got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.