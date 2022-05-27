Maverick McNealy shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 71st at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McNealy's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put McNealy at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This par was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and kept McNealy at 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, McNealy's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.