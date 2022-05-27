Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Schwab chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Schwab chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwab had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.