Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

NeSmith hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.