Matt Jones shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matt Jones hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Jones's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Jones hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Jones had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jones's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.