  • Martin Trainer finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Martin Trainer makes birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Martin Trainer drains 19-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

