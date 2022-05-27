Martin Trainer finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Trainer's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Trainer chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Trainer hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Trainer hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.