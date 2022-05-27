Mark Hubbard finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Hubbard's 84 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard's his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.