Luke Donald shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 230 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Donald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Donald's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Donald had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Donald's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Donald hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.