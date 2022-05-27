Lucas Herbert shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lucas Herbert hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Herbert's tee shot went 245 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herbert had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Herbert chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Herbert hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even-par for the round.