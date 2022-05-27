Lucas Glover putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Viktor Hovland, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Lucas Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Glover's tee shot went 236 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Glover's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Glover's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.