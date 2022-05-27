Lee Hodges shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Hodges had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.