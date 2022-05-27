Kurt Kitayama posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kurt Kitayama hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Kitayama finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Kurt Kitayama had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kitayama hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kitayama's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.