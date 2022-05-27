Kramer Hickok putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his round tied for 78th at 2 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Kramer Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kramer Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.