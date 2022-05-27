Kevin Tway shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Tway hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 108th at 7 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 4 over for the round.