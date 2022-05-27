Kevin Streelman shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 98th at 5 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Streelman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.