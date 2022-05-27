Kevin Na shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Na had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Na's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Na's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Na hit his 147 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Na's tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.