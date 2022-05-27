Kevin Kisner putts himself to an even-par second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 93rd at 3 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 15th, Kevin Kisner's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to even-par for the round.