K.H. Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 70th at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 247 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lee's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.