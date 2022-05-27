  • Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas uses nice approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.