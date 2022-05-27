Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 83rd at 3 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Thomas had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, Thomas missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thomas's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.