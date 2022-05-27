Justin Rose shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Rose hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 93rd at 3 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Rose hit an approach shot from 146 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.