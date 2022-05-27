Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Jordan Spieth in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Spieth finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Viktor Hovland, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Jordan Spieth's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Spieth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Spieth at 3 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Spieth at 4 under for the round.