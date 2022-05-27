John Pak shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, John Pak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Pak finished his round tied for 116th at 8 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Pak got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 190-yard par-3 green 13th, Pak suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pak's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Pak's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 4 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Pak's tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.