John Huh shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

John Huh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Huh had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Huh's 157 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Huh had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Huh's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Huh had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Huh's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.