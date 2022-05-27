Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Dahmen's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dahmen chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Dahmen at 1 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.