Jason Kokrak shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.