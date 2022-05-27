Jason Dufner shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 95th at 3 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Max McGreevy and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Dufner's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Dufner had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.