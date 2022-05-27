  • Jason Dufner shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Dufner hits it close from rough and birdies at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.