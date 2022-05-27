6-over 76 by James Piot in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, James Piot hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Piot finished his day tied for 114th at 9 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Piot's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piot to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Piot his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Piot reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piot to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Piot chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piot to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Piot's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Piot got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piot to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Piot had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piot to 4 over for the round.