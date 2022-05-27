James Hahn shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

James Hahn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round in 118th at 9 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hahn's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Hahn got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Hahn had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hahn missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.