J.T. Poston finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 107th at 5 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Poston's 85 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Poston chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Poston's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.