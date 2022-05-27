J.J. Spaun shoots 3-over 34 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, J.J. Spaun hit 4 of 7 fairways and 4 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day in 120th at 11 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.