Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Poulter's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poulter's 79 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.