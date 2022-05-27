Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his round tied for 116th at 8 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, Buckley missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Buckley's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.