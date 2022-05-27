Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Higgs hit his 100 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Higgs chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.