Harold Varner III putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Harold Varner III had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Varner III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 89 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.