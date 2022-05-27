Greyson Sigg shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 98th at 5 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sigg had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Sigg's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.