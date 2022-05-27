Gary Woodland shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 93rd at 4 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's his second shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Woodland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Woodland had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.