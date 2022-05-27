-
-
Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
May 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 27, 2022
-
Highlights
Garrick Higgo drains 18-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Garrick Higgo makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Garrick Higgo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 106th at 6 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Higgo hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.
Higgo got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.
Higgo got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 4 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.
-
-