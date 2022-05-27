  • Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Garrick Higgo makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

