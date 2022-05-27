Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Garrick Higgo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 106th at 6 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Higgo hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 4 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.